Bobi Wine urges fellow artists not to betray their fans

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Ugandan artists have been urged to not to betray their fans with selfish political strides.

Addressing a press briefing in Kamwokya, Kyadondo East Legislator aka bobi wine has appealed to Uganda artists to unite and genuinely represent the ideas of their fans if they are to effect any positive change.

Kyagulanyi maintained that as artists they are not government employees and as such should put aside their differences and stand in unity for the good of the Ugandans who pay their bills.

He said that often Ugandans have been betrayed by artists who look for short turn cash from government.

Kyagulanyi was speaking ahead of his Kyalenga Easter tour that he says he is not certain will carry on as planned because police has often foiled his concerts on ground that the force was not notified in time