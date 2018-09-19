Bobi Wine to be received by his lawyers

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The lead lawyer representing Kyadondo East member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi in the treason case against him Asuman Basalrwa says lawyers representing him, family members and well-wishers will receive him tomorrow at Entebbe international airport.

Addressing the media today, he warned government and police not to reduce Bobi Wine to a family life only since he is a global icon.

He stated that Mr Kyagulanyi is a Ugandan member of parliament representing not only his family alone but so many Ugandans both here in Uganda and internationally.

According to him, they will escort Bobi Wine to Kamwokya were he will have lunch with his family and urged police not to disperse any crowd receiving him.

