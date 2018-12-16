Bobi Wine vows not to give up the struggle

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi has vowed not to give up the struggle even as police continues to foil his music shows.

This comes just a day after police cancelled his music show in Jinja and also went ahead to raid his hotel and allegedly arrested some of his team members.

Now in a statement, Bobi Wine is demanding for their release and answers as to why he is allegedly singled out and not allowed to practice his profession while his fellow artists are working.

He has demanded for a police summon if he has committed any crime.

He further attacks police for blocking him from performing at an event where he had been paid even after clearing the venue.

He meanwhile scoffs at the police raid at the hotel he booked for a night saying the people of Jinja helped him to escape.