Bobi Wine’ speaks to the world, promises to come back home and continue the struggle

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Kyadondo east member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has castigated Ugandan’s government for alleged continued torture of its people using military machinery.

Speaking to international media in Washington DC this afternoon, Kyagulanyi narrated the alleged torture he went through while in military detention in Uganda during his arrest in Uganda.

He however said that it’s his honor for him to fight freedom and peace in Uganda at the cost of his life.

He has promised to continue with the fight as soon as he completes medication in United States where he is now.

However his international lawyer Robert Amsterdam asked America government to suspend all military assistance to Uganda.

Kyagulanyi was arrested in the pre-Arua municipality electoral violence and charged with treason for allegedly having connection to the stoning of presidential car.

Related Stories……………….

Bobi Wine: I will win fight for freedom or die trying