Bobi Wine speaks out on Rwanda – Uganda relations

By Sam Sebuliba.

The Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known to many as Bobi Wine has asked President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, to use diplomacy to repair the strained relationship between the two countries.

This comes at a time when Uganda and Rwanda are at loggerheads following the closure of the Katuna border that links both countries.

Bobi Wine says the two neighboring East African countries should use regional instruments and international protocols on trade and other forms of regional and international cooperation among others to settle their differences.

He adds that besides avoiding armed conflict, relying on such bodies will help to grow a culture of working through institutions and insulate against the ever-present dangers of personality cults.