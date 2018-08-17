Bobi wine sharing jail wing with Kitata

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has revealed that the Kyadondo East MP Robert kyagulanyi is sharing his detention wing at the Makindye Military barracks with boda boda 2010 patron Abdallah Kitata.

In a tweet message, Opondo also confirms that Kyagulanyi arrived safely at the military barracks.

Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi wine was last evening quietly charged by the Gulu army court with being in possession of an illegal fire arm and was remanded to the Makindye Military barracks until 23rd August.

Opondo’s revelation has sparked a lot of controversy with many online users demanding for a picture of Bobi wine to allay their fears.

Last evening lawyers who saw him said he was in a bad state as he could not talk and walk properly.