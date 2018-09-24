Bobi Wine scoffs at M7 for giving money to the ghetto youth

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo east Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi known by many as Bobi Wine has lashed out at PresidentYoweri Museveni for distributing millions of money to the ghetto youth.

According to Kyagulanyi, the youth who stay in slums or the ghetto have a lot of problems that cannot be solved by money.

Kyagulanyi says giving the ghetto youth money shows that the regime has nothing else to tell people but rather buy them something which he says cannot change their minds.

Kyagulanyi adds that the youth have suffered for long and all they need now is proper functioning institutions and long lasting solutions.

He meanwhile adds that much as the youth and the family of Yasin Kawuma who were recently given money by the president are poor all they need is justice.

Just yesterday today Museveni yesterday gave out shs 100 million to the ghetto youth of Kamwokya to help boost their businesses.

