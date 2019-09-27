Bobi Wine rejects Hoima poll results

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has rejected results of the Hoima Woman MP by-election which has been won by the ruling NRM candidate Harriet Businge Mugenyi.

In a statement released this afternoon Bobi Wine alleges that the election was rigged.

He claims security forces were for these past days deployed in Hoima, not to keep law and order but to help Museveni and his regime to allegedly rig the election.

Businge was announced winner after she garnered 33,301 votes against 28,789 votes for the joint opposition candidate Asinansi Nyakato.

Bobi Wine who was on the campaigning team of Asanansi claims that many of their candidate’s supporters and agents were arrested, brutalized and held in detention centers.

He says his pressure group members are to meet and forge a way forward.

He maintains his team has Declaration Forms which show different results from those which were declared.

Election observers have since said the polls were orderly, free and fair.

Related Stories…………..

Opposition reject Hoima By-election results