Bobi Wine rallies Kenyan youth to fight for freedom

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi AKA Bobi Wine has called upon Kenyan Youth to stand together and fight for their freedom.

Speaking at a free ghetto free concert in Kibera yesterday, Bobi Wine said if the people in the East African region attain freedom the whole of Africa will also be free.

He called for harmony among Kenyans and Ugandans noting that the two countries are like brothers and sisters bound by a history that they should reflect on.

Bobi Wine has been in Kenya for five days following an invite from the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association.

While in Kenya, he has graced various music concerts and rallies and also attended a parliamentary session on Friday.

However back home his popular music concert “the Kyarenga concert” which was due to take place in Namboole national stadium has since been cancelled by the stadium management.