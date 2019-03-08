Bobi Wine – once in power i will remove all unfair taxes

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine has revealed his plans in 100 days once he is voted into power.

Bobi wine has since confirmed that he will contest for presidency in the 2021 general election against the incumbent president Museveni who was endorsed as a sole candidate by his party members.

Speaking on Ntv’s on the spot show, Bobi Wine said he would with immediate effect ban unfair taxes like OTT, repeal the public management order Act, stop impunity and also give independence to three arms of government.

Without giving clear alternative policies and strategies, Bobi Wine said all that a new Uganda needs is implementation of the current good laws and also kicking out corruption.