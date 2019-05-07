Bobi Wine not about to give up, calls for Unity

By Prossy Kisakye

The Kyadondo East Mp Robert Kyagulanyi known to many by his stage name Bobi Wine has pledged to continue working with all opposition members to ensure change takes place.

Addressing journalists in Kamyokya, Bobi Wine says much as there have been efforts to bring him down, he is not about to give up.

He has also reechoed calls for a unified opposition saying it is the only way they will defeat president Museveni in the 2021 poll.

His remarks come after a latest opinion poll showed that majority of Ugandans showed their belief in a joint candidate for 2021 if the opposition is to take over power.

Bobi Wine has meanwhile announced Joel Senyonyi, a former NTV anchor as the spokesperson of the people power movement.