Bobi Wine named among top global Foreign policy thinkers

Ssebuliba Samuel

The United States Foreign Policy magazine has named Kyadondo East member of parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine among the top 100 foreign policy global thinkers of 2018.

Bobi Wine features alongside leaders such as the International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Langarde and New Zealand’s 38-year-old Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Bobi Wine whose rise in the political arena continues to attract global attention was listed in the Arts and Activism section of Foreign Policy magazine.

The magazine described Bobi Wine as “Uganda’s firebrand singer-turned-politician grew up poor in Kampala.

This comes at the time when he has just been declared African personality of the year.