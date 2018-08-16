Bobi wine missing at Gulu Army court

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo east Member of Parliament Robert Kaygulanyi is reported as missing at the Army court where he is supposed to appear for trial.

This is according to Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana, one of the six member team of parliament that was set up by the speaker of parliament to witness the trial of Kyagulanyi.

Speaking to KFM from Gulu, Ssewanyana says the team has already at the army court.

According to Ssewanyana they have managed to meet some of the arrested MPs among them Ntungamo’s Gerald Karuhanga, Jinja east Paul Mwiru and the MP elect for Arua Municipality Kassiano Wadri and 30 other suspects.

He however says they have not seen Kyagulanyi and Mityana Municipality’s Francis Zaake expressing they could be I a bad condition.