Bobi Wine, Kasiano and 10 others granted bail

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Gulu resident High Court judge Stephen Mubiru has granted bail to Bobi Wine, Arua Municipality MP-elect Kasaino Wadri and 10 other suspects.

These are accused of treason following the Arua by-election chaos on the final day of campaigns for the recently concluded Arua by-election.

The suspects have each been ordered to execute a non cash bond of Shs 5m, while the sureties are to execute a non cash bond of Shs 10m.

So far only 12 suspects have been granted bail as hearing of the applications for the remaining suspects continues.

One of the conditions for their bail is the requirement to deposit their passports before the High Court.

The judge has also called for calm so that all parties are able to prepare for the case without disruptions.

Judge Mubiru has Advised the Arua MP elect Kasiano Wadri to restrain himself from conducting any political activity is consistency for at least three months to avoid reigniting emotional reactions from residents

The judge has so far heard only 12 applications and some of the sureties include former FDC president Gen Mugisha Muntu, MPs Banabas Tinkasimire, former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza MP Francis Gonahasa as well as Bobi Wine’s brother Eddy Yawe.

Speaking shortly after the court ruling, former FDC president Dr Kiiza Besigye said it was such a relief to realize that the regime is finally waking up to reality after the whole world came out to condemn the brutal arrest of the people’s legally elected leaders

An ambulance is stationed outside the court room waiting to take the injured suspects to hospital for treatment.

The bail application could not be heard by the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gulu where the treason charges were read out to the suspects last week due to lack of jurisdiction to handle capital offenses.

All the suspects are now expected to return to the Chief Magistrates Court on August 30th for mention of the cases leveled against them.