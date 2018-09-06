Bobi Wine: I will win fight for freedom or die trying

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Kyadondo East Member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has vowed to continue fighting for freedom

Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine who is in US for specialized treatment said he is not to back down

Speaking exclusively to BBC Africa from the US, Kyagulanyi said Ugandans must not give up the fight for freedom

He is expected to address an international press conference in Washington DC this evening

