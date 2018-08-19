Bobi wine has no head injuries, Zaake escaped from Prison- President Museveni

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Pesident Yoweri Museveni has described reports that Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi wine was badly tortured and cannot walk and talk as fake news.

In a statement released this evening, Museveni says information from Army doctors whom he consulted following Bobi’s condition as reported in the media revealed that he has no head or chest injuries or even bone fractures.

It is from this that he asked asked friends of Bobi Wine to advise him to avoid short cuts like cheating; importing voters, intimidating the voters of the other side, ballot stuffing if he has intentions of leading Uganda.

Zaake’s condition

In the same statement, Museveni says Mityana Municipality’s Francis Zaake who is currently admitted at Rubaga hospital escaped from prison and police is currently looking for him.

Zaake who was allegedly dumped at Rubaga hospital a few days after he was reported missing has been on life support battling for his life.

Reports as evidenced by pictures circulating on social media caused a sigh of relief as he was seen off this life support machine.