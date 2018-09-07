Bobi Wine free to return and will be safe – Gov’t

By Benjamin Jumbe.

kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is free to return to Uganda and will be safe.

The assurance was given by government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo while appearing on the BBC’s Focus on Africa program last evening.

Responding to a question on the legislators safety upon return by the host, Opondo said the legislator should not be afraid to return home since he will not be the first opposition politician to return.

Opondo cited others like Gen David Ssejusa, Dr Olara Otunnu among others who returned to the country and have no problem

In a press conference held last evening in Washington DC, bobiwine said he would be returning to the country soon as his treatment is completed.