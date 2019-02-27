Bobi Wine Fans and followers in Tanzania reward him

Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine has been awarded by his Fans and followers in Tanzania.

The Kyadondo East MP who is in Tanzania was given the award for ‘Best Freedom Fighter of our generation’ by the Global Students Integrity at the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology in Arusha – Tanzania.

Bobi took to social media to share the good news and also talked about his activities in Tanzania in the past days.

“Yesterday, I addressed students’ leaders from different universities in East Africa, at their 3rd Annual Conference held at the Mandela Institute of Science and Technology, in Arusha – Tanzania.

My address focused on the role of young Africans in shaping the future of our countries and our continent. I told them how excited I was to interact with young Africans who are gathered together not to do any other thing but to discuss the future of Africa.

I also challenged them to understand that Africa’s problem has all along never been it’s people, climate or anything else- it has been squarely a failure of leadership. I told them that we must work hard to change the fortunes of our people- otherwise we shall have betrayed them.

I called upon them to discover their mission & fulfill it when they’re still young, & still have the opportunity. I challenged them not only to be listeners & speakers, but doers of what was discussed at the conference.

I’m grateful for the award given to me by the organizers,” his post read.