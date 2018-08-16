Bobi wine faces trial today

Benjamin Jumbe.

Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is today expected before the army court in Gulu.

The First Deputy premier General Moses Ali told parliament last evening that the legislator had been found allegedly in possession of a firearm during his arrest.

Kyagulanyi was among other legislators who had gone to Arua to campaign for independent candidate Kassiano Wadri.

Meanwhile a 6 member team set up by the speaker of parliament is already in Gulu to witness the trial of Kyaddondo East MP Kyagulanyi

It is led by defence and Internal affairs committee chairperson Doreen Amule

Meanwhile the Other legislators who were arrested on Monday are also expected to appear before the civil court in Gulu today.