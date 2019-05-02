Bobi Wine expected in Court Today

By Ruth Anderah.

The Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine is this morning expected to be produced before Court to present his bail papers.

On April 26th 2019 Bobi Wine was arraigned before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Esther Nahilya and was charged with alleged offence of disobedience of statutory duty and remanded to Luzira prison.

This was after his lawyer Asuman Basalirwa informed court that his client’s sureties were denied access to court premises.

According to the charge sheet, Bobi Wine is alleged to have held a public meeting at City Square on July 11th 2018 without giving notice to any authorized officer who would ensure that all participants of his meeting were unarmed and peaceful.

Prosecution contends that the actions of Bobi Wine were contrary to sections 5 and 10 of the public Order Management Act of 2013.

He is jointly charged with his elder brother Fred Nyanzi Sentamu and three other people who are already on trial over the same offences.

The 5 suspects allegedly held the unlawful meetings in protest of the controversial social media tax also known as Over The Top Tax tax.

