Bobi wine charged, airlifted to Makindye barracks

Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Gulu court martial on Thursday charged and remanded the Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi wine to Makindye Military barracks until 23rd August

According to our reporter in Gulu Steven Okello, Kyagulanyi was taken quietly to court in the presence of only two lawyers.

Okello says the lawyers later told journalists that Kyagulanyi has been charged with illegal possession of a fire arm.

He adds that the legislators who managed to see him have alleged that he was in a bad state.

After his trial, Kyagulanyi was airlifted to Makindye military barracks.

The UPDF spokesperson brig Richard Karemire also did confirm the trial of Kyagulanyi and justified why he was charged with the army court.