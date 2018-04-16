Bobi Wine case pushed to June

By Ruth Anderah.

The case in which Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine filed before the High Court over a ban imposed on his musical shows by the Uganda Police force has been pushed to June 4th this year.

The adjournment follows his lawyer’s failure to appear before Court to argue the suit that filed on 19th October 2017.

Bobi Wine contends that all his adult life he has been earning a living through live music performances until on 8th /October 2017 when police banned his shows while quoting security concerns something Bobi Wine claims is in blunt-ant violation of his right to work and freedoms to speech, liberty and movement.

Through renowned Human rights lawyer Ladislous Rwakafuuzi, Bobi Wine says he has since lost 300 million shillings for his cancelled shows at Collin Hotel Mukono, Kamuli, Busoga and in Kasese district where he had been invited and paid 20 million by his fellow legislator Jackson Mbaju to perform for his supporters in Busongora South County.

The banned shows we’re supposed to take place between 12th/ and 21st /October 2017 respectively.

According to the plaint, the claimed 300 million shillings arise out of partial payments music promoters had made to Bobi Wine and numerous advertisements inform of banners and posters that were plucked down by police men and crime preventers.

Now Bobi Wine seeks prohibition orders against the Attorney General and the x-Kampala Metropolitan police commander Frank Mesigwa whom he accuses of threatening to end his music career from permanently interfering in his stage performances.