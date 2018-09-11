Bobi Wine body guard Eddie Mutwe charged with treason &remanded

By Ruth Anderah.

Eddie Ssebuufu alias Eddy Mutwe the alleged body guard to Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been charged with treason in relation to stoning the presidential motor vehicle during the final rally to fill the vacant Arua Municipality MP seat.

Eddy Mutwe has been jointly charged with a one Musa Senyange a driver and machine operator before Gulu magistrate’s grade one magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana.

Mutwe is the 35 suspects to join the charge sheet which already includes his boss Bobi Wine and 4 other Mp’s.

The two have been remanded to Gulu Central prison until October 1st 2018 when they will re-appear with other co-accused persons to know the stage of investigations into the matter.

Yesterday High court ordered Detective Senior Commissioner of Police Elly Womanya or any other Police Officer in whose custody Eddie Mutwe is being illegally detained, to release him unconditionally and immediately.

Justice Musa Ssekaana made the order following the submission of the applicant’s Lawyer EronKiiza, informing court that since 4th of this month when the Attorney General’s representative Peter Tusuubira informed court that they were charging Bobi Wine’s Body Guard with Treason before Gulu Magistrate court; up to today this has not been done.