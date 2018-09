By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert y Kyagulanyi has asked opposition members not to lose focus toward common goal despite the current political divisions within FDC.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Kyagulanyi said that, opposition’s ultimate goal is cause union, but not division if the forces of change is to be visible

He has however said that prayed that the current exodus be for the good of opposition other than weakening it.

Related Stories……………..

Former FDC President Rtd Gen Muntu quits Party