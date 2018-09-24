Bobi Wine asks M7 to be a true statesman and not just a politician 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East legislature Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has asked president Museveni to be a true statesman and not a mere politician if he wants to be an exemplary leader and a great grandfather.

Addressing journalists at his home in Magere, Kyagulanyi said the president has since diverted from what took him to the bush and what many people have grown up admiring him for.

He claims that the president has allegedly turned brutal and violent.

Kyagulanyi says people power doesn’t stand for violence further tasking the president to change and save his legacy so that Ugandans can feel free in their own country.