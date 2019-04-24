Bobi Wine asked not to give up on his music career

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi whose stage name is Bobi Wine has been asked not to give up his singing career.

This comes after police blocked his Easter Monday Music concert that had been scheduled to take place at his Busabala Beach bringing the total number of his cancelled shows to more than 100, according to his claims.

The musician turned politician has since vowed to lead peaceful demonstrations protesting what he calls injustice and an infringement of his rights by the state.

The Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa who is also legal practitioner says Bobi Wine should not give up on his music career or get frustrated by what appears to be deliberate efforts to sabotage his career.

