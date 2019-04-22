Bobi Wine arrested over blocked shows, plans Demonstration

Bobi Wine this morning showed up Busabala with plans to hold a press conference as planned in regards to his canceled concerts and upon arrival was arrested and whisked away by a police van back to his home in Magere.

Police forcefully opened the car in which the MP was driving, breaking his window and pulled him out. However, singer Nubian Li who was with him in the car was not arrested.

Popular music events promoter Andrew Mukasa of Bajjo events and Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex who are at center of organising Bobi Wine’s Kyarenga extra concerts which were supposed to happen this festive season were also arrested. The two were arrested at the first police check- point at One Love Beach-Busabala and briefly detained in a police van before they were whisked away.

Upon Reaching Home, Hon. Kyagulanyi held a press conference addressing the media and his supporters that was live on his Facebook page where he told journalists that he now plans to start peaceful demonstrations against the ill treatment by police and other security agencies on the 23rd of April 2019 this coming Tuesday.

“We have resorted to all lawful avenues to deal with these illegalities but without success so we have now decided to resort to another lawful avenue and that is to protest against these injustices,… we are evoking article 29 of the Constitution which guarantees every citizen the right to assemble and demonstrate. We are going to do this peacefully and unarmed. we are going to demonstrate against the police misuse of authority and indeed we want the return the rule of law”