Bobi wine and Zaake to be flown to London for treatment

By Ssebuliba Samuel…………….

The Democratic Party is planning to transfer some of the just released Member of Parliament to London for further treatment.

According to the party president Norbert Mao, they are in touch with London Royal Hospital where these are going to be treated.

He said that Both Robert Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake are set to be flown to London because they need urgent medical attention.

Kyagulanyi and Zaake sustained severe injuries during their arrest in the recent Arua municipality fracas.

Related Stories…………

Besigye – Mp’s out on bail need urgent treatment

Bobi Wine, Kasiano and 10 others granted bail