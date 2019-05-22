Bobi wine advised to form own party before the 2021 poll

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Experts have warned the people power movement leader Bobi Wine of a possible infiltration of moles in his group if he does not organize himself well.

Dr Mayambala kakungulu says Bobi Wine still has time to form his own party or join other parties before the 2021 poll.

He however advises Bobi Wine to consider cementing his grass root structures if he wants to win the election because he needs people or agents to guard his vote.

Mayambala says structures are key in multiparty politics as compared to a people led revolution that does not need any structure.

Related Stories………..

Bobi and Besigye to hold joint rallies