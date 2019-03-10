Bobi Wine advised as he eyes presidency

By Ivan Senabulya

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine has been asked to be cautious of the people who will join his presidential camp.

This comes after he announced to stand for presidency in 2021 against incumbent president Yoweri Museveni who was recently endorsed by is party as the sole candidate for the general election.

Siraje Nsanja a lecturer of political science at Kampala University tells KFM that a number of opportunist politicians are likely to join Bobi Wine for their own interests while others will do it out of fear.

Many people have however questioned the potential of Bobi Wine to rule Uganda.

The former presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigya has spoken out about Bobi’s intention saying he has the potential.

Besigye said given the fact that Bobi is young and focused on active political struggle, how he proceeds along the political career largely depends on what he does.

He quickly added that it is still too early to predict what kind of trajectory he will have.