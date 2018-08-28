Bobi Wine admitted at Rubaga hospital

By James Kabengwa…………..

The Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has been admitted to Lubaga Hospital.

Bobi Wine who is facing treason charges was on Monday granted bail by Gulu High Court that was presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru.

Thirty two other suspects including Arua Municipality MP-elect, Kassiano Wadri , Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuhanga and a host of other political activists were also granted bail.

Bobi Wine who left Gulu town in an ambulance arrived at Lubaga Hospital at about 10pm.

A crowd of boda boda riders and three police patrol cars accompanied the ambulance up to the medical facility.

Bobi’s arrival at Lubaga created some security breaches as supporters entered the medical facility through several gates.

He was checked in Clinical Ward 1 which is next to the ward where Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake, who has been receiving treatment at the hospital for two weeks.

Related Stories…………

Bobi wine and Zaake to be flown to London for treatment

Bobi Wine, Kasiano and 10 others granted bail