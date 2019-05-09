Bobi and Besigye to hold joint rallies

By Derrick Wandera and Risdel Kasasira.

New details have emerged showing that a common threat posed by police and mutual embrace of defiance as a key element of opposition struggle prompted four time presidential candidate Dr.Kiiza Besigye and people power movement leader Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine to work together.

The two camps whose relation until last was marked by wrangling and name calling among rival supporters announced yesterday that they had agreed to bury the hatchet and work together.

It is believed that the first meeting that led to reconciliation happened on 3rd May at Bobi Wine’s home in Magere after his release and the second meeting was held on Monday at the home of the lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in Rubaga.

A highly placed source says the members agreed to fight back whenever confronted by police and also address joint political rallies to empower citizens and accelerate the struggle for access to the media in order to expand their reach to more Ugandans.

