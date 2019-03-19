Blame game as New Formation hits at EC over delayed accreditation

By Moses Kyeyune.

It is a cat and mouse game between the Electoral Commission and the New Formation over the delay to register ANT as a political party.

New Formation leaders flanked by former FDC Party President Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu claim to have been left in the dark by the country’s electoral organ, over the registration of the Alliance for National Transformation.

About a week ago, the electoral commission told KFM that the delay was occasioned inadequate cooperation by New Formation.

However, in their response, former Serere district woman MP Alice Alaso says that it is actually the Electoral Commission that has delayed the process.

