Bishop tasks Priests to stay with their wives

By Muwulya Moses.

West Buganda Diocese Bishop Henry Katumba-Tamale has tasked priests to stay with their wives at their church parishes of appointments.

Bishop Katumba said he has visited most of the parishes in the diocese and observed that most parish priests live their wives distant homes to look and stay alone at the parish church

This according to Bishop Katumba is not good because it may come along with temptations

He said he moved with his wife to Masaka but he would as well have left her at their home in Kampala, to look after their home as many priests claim.