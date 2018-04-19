Bishop Ssemwogere joins Rotary

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The Bishop of Kasana Luweero Rt. Rev Paul Ssemogerere has been inducted into Rotary, a humanitarian service organization.

His induction makes him the highest ranking priest to become an active member of Rotary in Uganda.

Bishop Ssemogerere says he was motivated by core values and key drivers of the Rotary movement that tie well with the objectives of the Church.

Citing Mission Green, a signature project for District 9211, Bishop Ssemwogerere says it is in line with Pope Francis’ message of protecting the environment.

As part of his contribution, he recently donated over 20 acres of land to the Rotary Club of South Bend in the US for construction of schools and a health center.

Meanwhile District Governor Kenneth Mugisha says that the induction of a Bishop is a great milestone and an achievement to the Rotary Movement.