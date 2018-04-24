Bishop Luwalira attacker further remanded

By Ruth Anderah.



A man who threatened to attack the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira during an Easter service has further been remanded to Luzira Prison by Mwanga II Grade One Magistrate Julius Mwesigye.

This is after the prison’s authorities delivered him after the magistrate had already adjourned the case to May 14th 2018.

34 year old Herbert Solomon Kaddu, a Tour and travel company driver and resident of Mackay Zone in Mengo Lubaga division was charged with 3 counts including threatening violence in which prosecution says he had the intension to annoy or injure Bishop Luwalira and Rev. Canon Benon Kityo ; the dean of Namirembe Diocese.

Kaddu is also accused of disturbing religious assemblies, charges he denied earlier.

Prosecution states that on April 1st 2017 during an Easter service at Namirembe Cathedral, Kaddu while armed with a stick and a back cloth, threatened to attack Bishop Luwalira amidst the congregation.