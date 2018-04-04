Bishop Luwalira attack to be arraigned in court today

By Ephraim Kasozi.

The stick-wielding man who reportedly attempted to attack Bishop Kityo Luwalira during Easter prayers at Namirembe Cathedral is to be arraigned in court today.

According to Luke Oweyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, charges of disrupting a religious gathering have been preferred against Herbert Kaddu and the file sent to the Resident State Attorney for legal advice.

Kaddu was arrested on Easter Sunday while dressed in traditional bark cloth after he jerked in the direction of the alter where Bishop Luwalira and Diocesan Deacon Benon Kityo were preparing the holy communion, throwing the entire congregation into panic.

Earlier the police said Kaddu claimed he had gone to seek healing from evil spirits that have been harassing him for months.

