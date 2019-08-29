Bishop Kazimba elected new Anglian Archbishop, Ntagali to continue with evangelism

By Ben Jumbe

The outgoing archbishop of the church of Uganda His grace Stanley Ntagali is to continue evangelizing even after his retirement.

His Grace Ntagali will be retiring on 1st March 2020 upon turning 65 years.

Speaking after announcement of his successor Bishop Stephen Samuel Kazimba , His grace Ntagali said retirement will not stop him from preaching the gospel and he will be available and ready to continue serving God wherever he will be.

The house of bishops of the church of Uganda yesterday elected Mityana diocese Bishop Stephen Samuel Kazimba as the 9th archbishop of the church of Uganda.

The announcement was made by the dean of the church of Uganda Rt Reverand Edison Irigei at a press conference held at the archbishops’ residence in Namiremebe.

Announcing the archbishop elect, the Dean Rt. Rev Irigei asked all Christians to pray for the transition for both the outgoing and incoming.

Bishop Kazimba was consecrated bishop on 26th October 2008 and served as bishop of Mityana for almost 11 years.

He is expected to be enthroned on 1st March 2020.

Kazimba has meanwhile asked the people of Mityana to be calm.