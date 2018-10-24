Bigirimana tasked to Explain workman compensation disparities

By Moses Kyeyune

MPs on the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament have tasked the permanent secretary in the ministry of gender Pius Bigirimana to explain irregularities in issuance of workman compensation.

The MPs discovered that there was no clear criteria for compensation of government employees who suffer occupational injuries and other forms of hazards while at work.

The 2015/2016 report of the auditor general indicated that Bigirimana was compensated with 43 million after sustaining injuries in 2013, yet former and current police officers w with claims dating back to 1996 have been put on wait.

Bigirimana however says that there is a clear assessment without which one cannot get their benefit.