Betty Kamya appoints Andrew kitaka as acting director for KCCA

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Minister for Kampala Betty Kamya has appointed the director engineering Eng Andrew kitaka as the acting director for the Kampala capital city authority.

His appointment comes days after the former ED Jennifer Musisi handed over the office to Kamya.

In a press statement released this afternoon, kamya says Kitaka will ensure continuity and smooth running of the city as they await the appointment of another director by President Yoweri Museveni.

She however says Sam Sserunkuruma who is the acting deputy director retains his title also until his replacement is announced.