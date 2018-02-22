Betting shops directed to open after 10am PR face closure

By Damali Mukhaye.

The national gaming board has directed all the game shops across the country to start Operating at 10 am or they face closure.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda media center, the chief executive officer says that after reports that students and minors have been Betting their school fees if those shops start operating at 10 am,students will be at school already.

He also noted that betting shops are also prohibited from taking place in proximity to the Schools,hospitals market, places of worship and government offices.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that since majority of Ugandans are betting online,they are also going to start regulating online content through capturing all transactions made by Ugandans online.