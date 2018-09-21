Betting centers have become hiding places for thieves

By Damali mukhaye.

The leadership of Nakawa division has expressed concern over the increasing betting houses within the area

Speaking at an ongoing division leadership sensitization on the gaming sector, laws and regulations, the division mayor Ronald Balimwenzo says that majority of the gaming centers operate 24 hours and have become hiding places for thieves who later attack residents in the night.

He however admits that leaders have not been sensitized about the existence of the gaming laws that restrict betting, and as such cannot implement what they don’t know.

He is optimistic that with numerous sensitization, the leaders will be able to implement them and regulate the sector.