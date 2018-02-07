Best performing districts in the just released UCE exam results

The just released UCE exam results indicate that Wakiso and Kampala have maintained their slots among the best performing districts.

Wakiso has emerged the best district with 7000 students passing in division one, followed by Kampala with 3,800.

The others are Mukono, Mbarara and Luweero.

Meanwhile, Bukwo, Butalejaand Bundibugyoare among the districts with the worst performing candidates.

Releasing the 2017 UCE results, the UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo says that much as the national failure rate stands at 8.8%, these districts recorded more than twice the failure rate.

Other districts that performed poorly include, Kween,Kapchorwa,Bullisa, Bulambuli,Pallisa,Sironko,Busia, Kasese and Bududa.