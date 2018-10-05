Besigye warns on internal differences

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Opposition members have been asked to learn how to control internal contradictions if they are to remain solid and relevant to the struggle.

This comes at the time when the former president of FDC Gen Mugisha Muntu has just walked away from FDC accusing leaders of having internal rivalry

According to Dr Col Kiiza Besigye, all this negligible fights and break away gives an opportunity to the government to weaken them further hence losing focus.

He said that opposition at all levels must appreciate the benefits of togetherness and accept co-existence amidst diversity in ideology.