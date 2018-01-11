Besigye to swear in members in his people’s government

By Mukhaye Damali:

The former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has announced that he is set to swear in the members in his people’s government following passing of the presidential age limit bill into law.

Addressing journalists at his offices at Katonga, Besigye has said they are to swear in a new people’s government who will serve the interests of Ugandans since the people they elected in Parliament have betrayed them.

He notes that they are also to set up national and regional assemblies most especially in districts represented by the 317 MPs who voted in favour of the constitution amendment.

He also called on all Ugandans to protect their land and demand for conducting of the LC1 elections.