Besigye takes battle with president Museveni to parliament 

By Moses Kyeyune.

Former Forum for Democratic Change party president Dr Kiiza Besigye has taken his battle with president Museveni to parliament.

Besigye has told journalists after a closed door meeting that his visit to parliament was by invitation by the opposition leadership to share the strategy of defeating the Museveni regime.

He says he has shared with them the optimism that change in Uganda is coming sooner than thought and that it could be realized before the next elections.

He adds that they have shared views on activities including increased awareness of the population in pursuit of a free country and the use of the country’s resources.

The NRM leadership has however often dismissed the opposition threats, expressing total confidence in support of Ugandans for the regime.