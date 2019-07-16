Besigye still in talks with people Power

By Damali Mukhaye.

The talks between the people’s government led by the former forum for democratic change Presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and people Power led by Robert kyagulanyi are under way.

FDC national chairman Waswa Birigwa says that the two have so far met twice and they are yet to come to a final conclusion ahead of 2021 general elections.

He says that as the party,they tasked Besigye to engage in talks with people Power on how to cooperate in overthrowing the current government asserting that they are ready to work with any force over the same.

He however dismissed media reports circulating that people Power has endorsed Besigye as their Presidential candidate come 2021.