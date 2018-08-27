Besigye – Mp’s out on bail need urgent treatment

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The former president of the Forum for Democratic Change Dr Kiiza Besigye says there is urgent need for medical treatment for Members of Parliament who have just been released on bail.

The High Court sitting in Gulu has this afternoon released on bail some of the treason suspects including MPs; Robert Kyagulanyi, Paul Mwiru, Gerald Karuhanga and Arua Municipality MP-elect Kasiano Wadri.

They have been granted temporary freedom by the Gulu Resident High Court Judge Joseph Mubiru on medical grounds.

Speaking immediately after they were released Dr Besigye said that after securing their freedom, the next step must be ensuring their health is restored.

The MPs including Paul Mwiru, Robert Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake sustained severe injuries after their alleged torture by soldiers under the Special Forces Command.

