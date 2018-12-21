Besigye declares 2019 as a year of action

By Damali Mukhaye.

The former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has declared 2019 as the year of action ahead of the 2021 election in a bide to regain power from the current ruling National resistance movement.

Addressing journalists at his home in kasagati, Besigye says that everybody in the country now knows where the problem is and that problem can not go away by itself without actions.

He says that however, this can only be possible if all the opposition political actors in the country work together as a team and focus on where the problem is.

He says that the party has already identified four ranges of action which they are yet to unfold them ,which he thinks will reclaim the power from NRM.

He says that the party will sit and elect their 2021 flag bearer just like they have done.

Related Stories……….

Dialogue is useless if it’s not about transition – Besigye