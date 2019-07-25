Besigye Congratulates Bobi upon creating People Power structures

By Moses Kyeyune.

Forum for Democratic Change’s ex-President rtd Col Dr Kiiza Besigye has joined voices to congratulate Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi for creating structures.

In a letter dated July 24, Besigye appreciates the MP for what he says “taking an important step towards being structured.”

Besigye who recently proclaimed himself President says that he hopes Kyagulanyi’s People Power can focus on fighting for freedom, human rights and democracy towards the attainment of transition to a democratic Uganda.

He says that he hopes the milestone towards forming a structured team will enhance and quicken efforts to liberate the country from the claws of the ruling NRM Party.